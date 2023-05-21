Derrick White and his Boston Celtics teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday.

White, in his last game (May 19 loss against the Heat) produced 11 points and two blocks.

Below, we dig into White's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.4 9.2 Rebounds 2.5 3.6 2.3 Assists -- 3.9 1.1 PRA -- 19.9 12.6 PR 12.5 16 11.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Derrick White has made 4.3 shots per game, which adds up to 10.1% of his team's total makes.

White is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

White's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Derrick White vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 23 11 1 1 3 2 0 5/17/2023 21 11 2 1 3 0 1 1/24/2023 34 23 3 6 2 1 2 12/2/2022 28 13 4 3 2 0 1 11/30/2022 25 15 1 5 3 0 1 10/21/2022 25 10 7 1 2 3 0

