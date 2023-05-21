The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 19, Brown put up 16 points in a 111-105 loss versus the Heat.

Now let's break down Brown's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 26.6 23.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 5.5 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.6 PRA 33.5 37 32.1 PR 29.5 33.5 28.5 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat

Brown has taken 20.6 shots per game this season and made 10.1 per game, which account for 19.0% and 19.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.4 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Allowing 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, giving up 25.6 per game.

The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 38 16 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 39 22 9 5 1 0 0 12/2/2022 46 37 14 5 5 0 0 11/30/2022 28 26 7 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 34 28 4 3 2 2 2

