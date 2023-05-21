Malcolm Brogdon be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Sunday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brogdon, in his last action, had 13 points and two blocks in a 111-105 loss to the Heat.

Below we will look at Brogdon's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 16.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.9 Assists 3.5 3.7 2.8 PRA 21.5 22.8 22.8 PR 17.5 19.1 20 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Malcolm Brogdon's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Heat

Brogdon has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 10.1% and 10.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.0 threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat concede 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 26 13 4 2 1 2 1 5/17/2023 37 19 2 1 2 0 0 12/2/2022 21 6 2 0 1 0 1 11/30/2022 26 21 6 1 5 0 0 10/21/2022 25 7 5 3 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brogdon or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.