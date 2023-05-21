The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Sunday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 19, Smart posted seven points in a 111-105 loss versus the Heat.

If you'd like to make predictions on Smart's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.5 14.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.7 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.3 PRA 21.5 20.9 23.8 PR 16.5 14.6 18.5 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.9



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 8.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

He's attempted 5.6 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the NBA, conceding 25.6 per contest.

Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

Marcus Smart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 33 7 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 34 13 1 11 2 1 2 12/2/2022 42 18 3 9 1 1 2 11/30/2022 35 10 5 9 2 0 1 10/21/2022 33 8 5 3 0 0 0

