Brooks Koepka currently leads the way (-6, +120 to win) after three rounds of play at the 2023 PGA Championship .

PGA Championship Fourth Round Information

  • Start Time: 7:50 AM ET
  • Venue: Oak Hill Country Club
  • Location: Rochester, New York
  • Par/Distance: Par 70/7,394 yards

PGA Championship Best Odds to Win

Brooks Koepka

  • Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-6)
  • Odds to Win: +120

Koepka Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 72 +2 1 3 38th
Round 2 66 -4 5 1 1st
Round 3 66 -4 5 1 1st

Viktor Hovland

  • Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-5)
  • Odds to Win: +350

Hovland Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -2 5 3 6th
Round 2 67 -3 4 1 2nd
Round 3 70 E 3 3 10th

Corey Conners

  • Tee Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-5)
  • Odds to Win: +500

Conners Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -3 6 3 2nd
Round 2 68 -2 3 1 8th
Round 3 70 E 2 0 10th

Scottie Scheffler

  • Tee Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 5th (-2)
  • Odds to Win: +850

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -3 3 0 2nd
Round 2 68 -2 4 2 8th
Round 3 73 +3 1 4 36th

Bryson DeChambeau

  • Tee Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-3)
  • Odds to Win: +1100

DeChambeau Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -4 6 2 1st
Round 2 71 +1 3 2 43rd
Round 3 70 E 3 1 10th

PGA Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Rory McIlroy 7th (-1) +2000
Justin Rose 5th (-2) +2200
Callum Tarren 52nd (+7) +10000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 42nd (+6) +10000
Jon Rahm 42nd (+6) +10000
Max Homa 52nd (+7) +15000
Mito Pereira 33rd (+5) +15000
Justin Suh 8th (E) +20000
Adam Scott 42nd (+6) +20000
Harold Varner 33rd (+5) +25000

