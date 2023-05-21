Michael Wacha will toe the rubber for the San Diego Padres (20-26) on Sunday, May 21 versus the Boston Red Sox (26-20), who will counter with Corey Kluber. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at PETCO Park.

The Padres are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+120). The total is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (4-1, 4.06 ERA) vs Kluber - BOS (2-5, 6.41 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (+120) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.00 back.

Red Sox vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 27 times and won 12, or 44.4%, of those games.

The Padres have an 11-11 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

San Diego has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 1-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total one time.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (55.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 11 times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

