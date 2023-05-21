Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Padres on May 21, 2023
Player prop bet options for Juan Soto, Rafael Devers and others are listed when the San Diego Padres host the Boston Red Sox at PETCO Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 46 hits with 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 44 RBI.
- He's slashing .258/.302/.545 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Padres
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|vs. Mariners
|May. 17
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Mariners
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has 53 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .303/.381/.486 so far this year.
- Verdugo heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .289 with five doubles, five walks and an RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 17
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Michael Wacha Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Wacha Stats
- Michael Wacha (4-1) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his ninth start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Wacha has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Wacha Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Royals
|May. 15
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1
|at Twins
|May. 9
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|vs. Reds
|May. 2
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Cubs
|Apr. 26
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|5
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 20
|4.0
|10
|5
|5
|3
|1
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soto Stats
- Soto has put up 40 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .248/.401/.478 slash line so far this season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Bogaerts Stats
- Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, six home runs, 23 walks and 16 RBI (44 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.
- He has a .262/.359/.411 slash line so far this year.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 15
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
