Robert Williams III NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 21
Robert Williams III be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Sunday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets available for Williams, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|8.0
|6.7
|Rebounds
|6.5
|8.3
|5.3
|Assists
|--
|1.4
|0.8
|PRA
|--
|17.7
|12.8
|PR
|14.5
|16.3
|12
Looking to bet on one or more of Robert Williams III's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Robert Williams III has made 3.6 shots per game, which accounts for 3.7% of his team's total makes.
- Williams' Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per contest.
- On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.
Robert Williams III vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/19/2023
|23
|13
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5/17/2023
|26
|14
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|31
|11
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Williams or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.