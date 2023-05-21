Robert Williams III be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Sunday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Williams put up 13 points and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 111-105 loss versus the Heat.

With prop bets available for Williams, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.0 6.7 Rebounds 6.5 8.3 5.3 Assists -- 1.4 0.8 PRA -- 17.7 12.8 PR 14.5 16.3 12



Looking to bet on one or more of Robert Williams III's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Robert Williams III has made 3.6 shots per game, which accounts for 3.7% of his team's total makes.

Williams' Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the league.

Robert Williams III vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 23 13 3 1 0 2 1 5/17/2023 26 14 7 0 0 1 0 1/24/2023 31 11 8 0 0 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Williams or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.