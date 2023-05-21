How to Watch the Sun vs. Mystics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Connecticut Sun will open their 2023 season with a matchup against the Washington Mystics on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, and NBCS-BOS.
Sun vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Key Stats for Sun vs. Mystics
- Last year, Connecticut recorded 9.9 more points per game (85.8) than Washington allowed (75.9).
- The Sun went 23-9 last season when scoring more than 75.9 points.
- Last season, Connecticut had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 43.0% of shots Washington's opponents made.
- In games the Sun shot better than 43.0% from the field, they went 22-5 overall.
- Connecticut knocked down 35.4% of its three-point shots last season, 1.6% higher than the 33.8% Washington allowed opponents to shoot from deep.
- The Sun had a 16-2 record when the team made more than 33.8% of their three-point attempts.
- Connecticut and Washington hauled in rebounds at approximately the same clip last season (37.1 and 34.9 boards per game, respectively).
