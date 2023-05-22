Monday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (25-23) and the Boston Red Sox (26-21) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Angels taking home the win. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on May 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Jaime Barria (1-1) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (3-3) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (53.6%) in those games.

This season, Boston has been victorious 13 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (258 total, 5.5 per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.81 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule