Gio Urshela and the Los Angeles Angels will take on Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday at 9:38 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Red Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 58 home runs.

Fueled by 166 extra-base hits, Boston ranks fifth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .268 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 258.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Boston has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Boston has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.81) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.345 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Tanner Houck (3-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Seattle Mariners.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Houck will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres W 6-1 Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres W 4-2 Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove 5/21/2023 Padres L 7-0 Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels - Away Tanner Houck Jaime Barria 5/23/2023 Angels - Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels - Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Corey Kluber Merrill Kelly 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Tanner Houck Tommy Henry

