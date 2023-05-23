Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 4
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 3-0 lead in the series.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Celtics (+ 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (217)
- The Celtics (44-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.
- As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Boston is 7-1 against the spread compared to the 17-35-4 ATS record Miami racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Boston and its opponents do it more often (52.4% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).
- The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the Celtics as a moneyline underdog (4-4).
Celtics Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Boston is fourth-best in the NBA on offense (117.9 points scored per game) and fourth-best on defense (111.4 points allowed).
- This season the Celtics are ranked seventh in the NBA in assists at 26.7 per game.
- The Celtics are the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (16 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6%).
- In 2022-23, Boston has attempted 48% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 52% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 38% of Boston's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 62% have been 2-pointers.
