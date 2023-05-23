The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 3-0 lead in the series.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: FTX Arena

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Celtics (+ 1.5)

Celtics (+ 1.5) Pick OU: Over (217)



The Celtics (44-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Boston is 7-1 against the spread compared to the 17-35-4 ATS record Miami racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Boston and its opponents do it more often (52.4% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).

The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the Celtics as a moneyline underdog (4-4).

Celtics Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Boston is fourth-best in the NBA on offense (117.9 points scored per game) and fourth-best on defense (111.4 points allowed).

This season the Celtics are ranked seventh in the NBA in assists at 26.7 per game.

The Celtics are the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (16 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6%).

In 2022-23, Boston has attempted 48% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 52% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 38% of Boston's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 62% have been 2-pointers.

