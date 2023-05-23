In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat will be seeking a win against Boston Celtics.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.8 (second in the NBA).

The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game, fourth in the league, and are giving up 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams average 221.2 combined points per game, 4.2 more points than this contest's over/under.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -125 30.1 Jaylen Brown 23.5 -125 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 13.5 -105 14.9 Marcus Smart 12.5 -130 11.5 Derrick White 10.5 -120 12.4

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Celtics +1600 +700 Heat +275 -1098

