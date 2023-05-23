Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 4
In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat will be seeking a win against Boston Celtics.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Celtics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-1.5)
|217
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Heat (-1.5)
|216.5
|-120
|+100
|PointsBet
|Heat (-1.5)
|217
|-120
|+100
|Tipico
|Heat (-1.5)
|216.5
|-120
|+100
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.8 (second in the NBA).
- The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game, fourth in the league, and are giving up 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.
- The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams average 221.2 combined points per game, 4.2 more points than this contest's over/under.
- Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
- Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this year.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|29.5
|-125
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|23.5
|-125
|26.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|13.5
|-105
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|12.5
|-130
|11.5
|Derrick White
|10.5
|-120
|12.4
Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Celtics
|+1600
|+700
|Heat
|+275
|-1098
