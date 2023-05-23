The Miami Heat (44-38) and the Boston Celtics (57-25) are slated to meet on Tuesday at FTX Arena, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23

Tuesday, May 23 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Celtics' Last Game

On Sunday, the Heat knocked off the Celtics 128-102, led by Gabe Vincent with 29 points. Tatum was the top scorer for the losing squad with 14 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 14 10 2 2 0 1 Payton Pritchard 12 2 5 0 0 1 Jaylen Brown 12 6 2 0 0 0

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is the Celtics' top scorer (30.1 points per game, sixth in NBA) and rebounder (8.8), and delivers 4.6 assists.

Jaylen Brown gets the Celtics 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Celtics receive 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Derrick White.

The Celtics get 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon.

Marcus Smart is averaging a team-high 6.3 assists per game. And he is delivering 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, making 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 28.1 10.8 4.6 1.2 1 2.6 Jaylen Brown 21 5.6 3.6 0.6 0.3 1.8 Marcus Smart 13.4 4.2 5.7 0.7 0.3 1.7 Al Horford 6.8 6.4 2.4 1.3 1.7 1.4 Malcolm Brogdon 14.4 3.9 2.6 0.2 0.3 2.6

