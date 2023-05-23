Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Heat - Eastern Conference Finals Game 4
The Miami Heat (44-38) and the Boston Celtics (57-25) are slated to meet on Tuesday at FTX Arena, with a tip-off time of 8:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum are two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
Watch Bam Adebayo, Tatum and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics' Last Game
On Sunday, the Heat knocked off the Celtics 128-102, led by Gabe Vincent with 29 points. Tatum was the top scorer for the losing squad with 14 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|14
|10
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Payton Pritchard
|12
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Jaylen Brown
|12
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Heat vs Celtics Player Props
|Heat vs Celtics Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Heat vs Celtics
|Heat vs Celtics Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Celtics Prediction
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum is the Celtics' top scorer (30.1 points per game, sixth in NBA) and rebounder (8.8), and delivers 4.6 assists.
- Jaylen Brown gets the Celtics 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Celtics receive 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Derrick White.
- The Celtics get 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon.
- Marcus Smart is averaging a team-high 6.3 assists per game. And he is delivering 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, making 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|28.1
|10.8
|4.6
|1.2
|1
|2.6
|Jaylen Brown
|21
|5.6
|3.6
|0.6
|0.3
|1.8
|Marcus Smart
|13.4
|4.2
|5.7
|0.7
|0.3
|1.7
|Al Horford
|6.8
|6.4
|2.4
|1.3
|1.7
|1.4
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.4
|3.9
|2.6
|0.2
|0.3
|2.6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.