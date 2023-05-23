Derrick White be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Tuesday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

White put up nine points and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 128-102 loss versus the Heat.

Below we will look at White's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.4 9.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 2.5 Assists 2.5 3.9 1.1 PRA 16.5 19.9 13 PR 13.5 16 11.9 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.0



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the Heat

White has taken 9.2 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 10.4% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

White's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the league, allowing 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have allowed 13.1 makes per contest, 28th in the NBA.

Derrick White vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/21/2023 26 9 4 2 3 2 1 5/19/2023 23 11 1 1 3 2 0 5/17/2023 21 11 2 1 3 0 1 1/24/2023 34 23 3 6 2 1 2 12/2/2022 28 13 4 3 2 0 1 11/30/2022 25 15 1 5 3 0 1 10/21/2022 25 10 7 1 2 3 0

