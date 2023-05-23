Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .636 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .272 with nine doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- He ranks 58th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 87th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Turner has reached base via a hit in 30 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this year (13 of 46), with more than one RBI five times (10.9%).
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (47.8%), including five games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.300
|AVG
|.246
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.388
|SLG
|.410
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|10/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (50.0%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (25.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (45.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (35.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Angels rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (52 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning (2-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.14 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 6.14 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
