The Boston Red Sox and Pablo Reyes, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Read More About This Game

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes is batting .296 with three doubles and a walk.
  • Reyes has picked up a hit in five of eight games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has not homered in his eight games this season.
  • Reyes has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
  • The Angels rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (52 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Canning (2-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • In six games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 6.14 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .284 to opposing batters.
