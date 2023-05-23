Red Sox vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (26-23) and the Boston Red Sox (26-22) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Angels taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on May 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (3-1) to the mound, while Griffin Canning (2-2) will take the ball for the Angels.
Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Red Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Angels 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Angels Player Props
|Red Sox vs Angels Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- This season, the Red Sox have won 10 out of the 17 games, or 58.8%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Boston has won 10 of its 17 games, or 58.8%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 259.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Brayan Bello vs Marco Gonzales
|May 19
|@ Padres
|W 6-1
|James Paxton vs Blake Snell
|May 20
|@ Padres
|W 4-2
|Chris Sale vs Joe Musgrove
|May 21
|@ Padres
|L 7-0
|Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha
|May 22
|@ Angels
|L 2-1
|Tanner Houck vs Jaime Barria
|May 23
|@ Angels
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Griffin Canning
|May 24
|@ Angels
|-
|James Paxton vs Tyler Anderson
|May 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Chris Sale vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Merrill Kelly
|May 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Tommy Henry
|May 30
|Reds
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ben Lively
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.