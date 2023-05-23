How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mickey Moniak and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Angels Player Props
|Red Sox vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Angels Prediction
|Red Sox vs Angels Odds
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 10th in baseball with 58 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Boston is fifth in MLB with a .440 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.266).
- Boston has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (259 total runs).
- The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-best average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Boston has a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.338).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brayan Bello (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Bello has one quality start this season.
- Bello is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Marco Gonzales
|5/19/2023
|Padres
|W 6-1
|Away
|James Paxton
|Blake Snell
|5/20/2023
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Joe Musgrove
|5/21/2023
|Padres
|L 7-0
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Michael Wacha
|5/22/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Jaime Barria
|5/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Griffin Canning
|5/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Tyler Anderson
|5/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Merrill Kelly
|5/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Tommy Henry
|5/30/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Ben Lively
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.