Mickey Moniak and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 10th in baseball with 58 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston is fifth in MLB with a .440 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.266).

Boston has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (259 total runs).

The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-best average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.338).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Bello has one quality start this season.

Bello is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres W 6-1 Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres W 4-2 Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove 5/21/2023 Padres L 7-0 Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Tanner Houck Jaime Barria 5/23/2023 Angels - Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels - Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt 5/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Garrett Whitlock Merrill Kelly 5/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Tanner Houck Tommy Henry 5/30/2023 Reds - Home Brayan Bello Ben Lively

