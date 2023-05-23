On Tuesday, May 23, Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (26-22) visit Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels (26-23) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Angels (-105). The game's total has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (3-1, 4.45 ERA) vs Griffin Canning - LAA (2-2, 6.14 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 17 games this season and won 10 (58.8%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 10-7 (58.8%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Red Sox went 1-2 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Angels have won in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 9-9 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Angels have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Red Sox vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jarren Duran 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+120) Triston Casas 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 5th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

