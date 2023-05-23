You can find player prop bet odds for Rafael Devers, Shohei Ohtani and others on the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels heading into their matchup at 9:38 PM ET on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Bello Stats

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (3-1) for his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Bello has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners May. 17 5.0 3 1 1 7 5 at Braves May. 10 6.0 6 2 2 5 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 4 5.0 6 4 2 5 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 29 5.0 5 1 1 6 2 at Brewers Apr. 23 4.2 5 3 3 3 2

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Devers Stats

Devers has 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 44 RBI (47 total hits).

He has a .254/.296/.530 slash line so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Padres May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 19 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 vs. Mariners May. 17 2-for-5 2 0 2 3

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 22 walks and 32 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.358/.530 on the year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins May. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 18 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 48 hits with nine doubles, 10 home runs, 15 walks and 29 RBI.

He has a .261/.313/.473 slash line so far this season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Twins May. 20 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Twins May. 19 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 at Orioles May. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

