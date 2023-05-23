The Boston Red Sox (26-22) and Los Angeles Angels (26-23) clash on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Brayan Bello (3-1, 4.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Griffin Canning (2-2, 6.14 ERA).

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (3-1, 4.45 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (2-2, 6.14 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

Bello (3-1) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across six games.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Brayan Bello vs. Angels

The Angels are batting .260 this season, seventh in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .418 (11th in the league) with 61 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Angels one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-15 with a home run and five RBI in 2 2/3 innings.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

Canning gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 29 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

In six games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.14, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.

So far this season, Canning has not registered a quality start.

Canning has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year entering this outing.

