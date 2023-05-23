Reese McGuire -- with an on-base percentage of .281 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on May 23 at 9:38 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Padres.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire has four doubles and three walks while hitting .306.
  • In 14 of 26 games this season (53.8%) McGuire has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (26.9%).
  • In 26 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • In six games this year (23.1%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
.355 AVG .286
.355 OBP .355
.452 SLG .321
3 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 4
8/0 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 11
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 52 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Canning gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.14, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
