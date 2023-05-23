The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, with puck drop at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-0.

You can watch on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS as the Stars square off against the Golden Knights.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG
5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG
4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL
2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL
1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
  • The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have gone 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0%
Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60%
Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3%
Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52%
Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the NHL.
  • With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3%
Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1%
Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5%
Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

