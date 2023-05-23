After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Griffin Canning) at 9:38 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has four doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .175.

Casas has gotten a hit in 18 of 41 games this year (43.9%), including three multi-hit games (7.3%).

In six games this season, he has gone deep (14.6%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

Casas has had an RBI in 10 games this season (24.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (12.2%).

In 17 games this season (41.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .189 AVG .136 .323 OBP .296 .283 SLG .432 3 XBH 5 1 HR 4 7 RBI 7 19/11 K/BB 13/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 19 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (31.6%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.3%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (21.1%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings