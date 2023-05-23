After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Griffin Canning) at 9:38 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas has four doubles, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .175.
  • Casas has gotten a hit in 18 of 41 games this year (43.9%), including three multi-hit games (7.3%).
  • In six games this season, he has gone deep (14.6%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Casas has had an RBI in 10 games this season (24.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (12.2%).
  • In 17 games this season (41.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.189 AVG .136
.323 OBP .296
.283 SLG .432
3 XBH 5
1 HR 4
7 RBI 7
19/11 K/BB 13/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 19
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (31.6%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.3%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (21.1%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (52 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Canning (2-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 6.14, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
