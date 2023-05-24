Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Verdugo -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on May 24 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .455, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 74.5% of his 47 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.9% of those games.
- He has gone deep in five games this season (10.6%), homering in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Verdugo has driven home a run in 14 games this season (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 30 games this season (63.8%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.359
|AVG
|.250
|.432
|OBP
|.320
|.603
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|10/8
|K/BB
|10/6
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|21 (84.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (54.5%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 52 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.27, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.