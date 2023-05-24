Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Connor Wong (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .228 with eight doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 15 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.4%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Wong has driven home a run in six games this year (18.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 13 of 32 games (40.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.349
|AVG
|.114
|.391
|OBP
|.184
|.674
|SLG
|.143
|8
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|11/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.7%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (52 total, one per game).
- Anderson (1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.27, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
