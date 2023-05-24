On Wednesday, Connor Wong (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .228 with eight doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 15 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.4%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Wong has driven home a run in six games this year (18.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games.

He has scored in 13 of 32 games (40.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 .349 AVG .114 .391 OBP .184 .674 SLG .143 8 XBH 1 3 HR 0 6 RBI 4 11/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 15 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings