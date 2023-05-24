On Wednesday, Connor Wong (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 135 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .228 with eight doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in 15 of 32 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.4%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • Wong has driven home a run in six games this year (18.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games.
  • He has scored in 13 of 32 games (40.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.349 AVG .114
.391 OBP .184
.674 SLG .143
8 XBH 1
3 HR 0
6 RBI 4
11/2 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 15
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (52 total, one per game).
  • Anderson (1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.27, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
