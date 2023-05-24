The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (hitting .242 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner is batting .267 with nine doubles, five home runs and 22 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.
  • Turner has picked up a hit in 30 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
  • In five games this year, he has gone deep (10.6%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 27.7% of his games this year, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6%.
  • In 22 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 18
.300 AVG .246
.378 OBP .360
.388 SLG .410
5 XBH 6
1 HR 2
5 RBI 9
10/8 K/BB 12/10
1 SB 1
Home Away
26 GP 21
20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (47.6%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
  • The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (52 total, one per game).
  • Anderson (1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.27, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .284 batting average against him.
