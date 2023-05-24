Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.450 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 47 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .249 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Devers has had a hit in 29 of 48 games this year (60.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (31.3%).
- In 22.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has an RBI in 24 of 48 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (43.8%), including six games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.265
|AVG
|.226
|.315
|OBP
|.286
|.518
|SLG
|.565
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|14/6
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|18 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (50.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (27.3%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (45.5%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 52 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Anderson (1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.27, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .284 batting average against him.
