Raimel Tapia -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on May 24 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia is hitting .262 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • In 15 of 27 games this season (55.6%), Tapia has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this year, Tapia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In eight games this season (29.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.240 AVG .261
.367 OBP .292
.320 SLG .435
2 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 4
8/5 K/BB 4/1
2 SB 1
Home Away
15 GP 12
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
  • Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.27, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
