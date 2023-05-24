Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox head into the final of a three-game series against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Angels have +100 odds to win. The game's total is listed at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 9 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games. Boston's past five contests have finished below the set point total, and the average over/under in that streak was 8.7.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been the moneyline favorite 18 total times this season. They've finished 10-8 in those games.

Boston has a record of 9-6 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The Red Sox have a 54.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boston has combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-18-1 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have not had a spread set for a contest this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-11 11-12 11-7 15-15 14-17 12-5

