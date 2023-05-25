Al Horford and the rest of the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In a 116-99 win over the Heat (his most recent action) Horford posted 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Horford's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.8 6.9 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 6.5 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.5 PRA -- 19 15.9 PR 13.5 16 13.4 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.6



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat

Horford has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Horford is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Horford's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the NBA, giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, giving up 25.6 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the league, giving up 13.1 makes per contest.

Al Horford vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 25 12 7 4 3 1 0 5/21/2023 19 8 1 1 2 0 0 5/19/2023 29 2 4 2 0 2 0 5/17/2023 32 7 6 2 1 0 3 12/2/2022 34 5 6 3 1 0 0 11/30/2022 33 6 6 5 2 0 1 10/21/2022 34 9 5 1 3 0 0

