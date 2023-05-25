The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)

Heat (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (215)



The Celtics have covered the spread more often than the Heat this year, sporting an ATS record of 44-35-3, as opposed to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 14-14-1 ATS record Boston racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 8-16, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics Performance Insights

Everything is clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and surrendering 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

So far this year, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, dishing out 26.7 per game.

The Celtics own a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by draining 16 treys per game (second-best).

In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's buckets) and 48% threes (38%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.