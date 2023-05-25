In Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will meet the Miami Heat.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.
  • Boston has a 33-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
  • The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
  • When Boston puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, the Celtics are putting up 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are when playing on the road (115.4).
  • Defensively Boston has been better at home this year, ceding 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 in road games.
  • In home games, the Celtics are averaging 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than in away games (15.8). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).

