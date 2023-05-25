In Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will meet the Miami Heat.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have knocked down.

Boston has a 33-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When Boston puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Celtics are putting up 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are when playing on the road (115.4).

Defensively Boston has been better at home this year, ceding 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 in road games.

In home games, the Celtics are averaging 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than in away games (15.8). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries