You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and other players on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat prior to their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at TD Garden.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (-125) 10.5 (-118) 5.5 (+110) 3.5 (+120)
  • The 30.1 points Tatum has scored per game this season is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Thursday (30.5).
  • Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (10.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.9 less than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Tatum has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (-125) 5.5 (-143) 3.5 (-118) 2.5 (+145)
  • Jaylen Brown is putting up 26.6 points per game, 4.1 higher than Thursday's prop total.
  • He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 5.5.
  • Brown collects 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Thursday.
  • He has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Thursday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (-105) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (+105) 2.5 (+115)
  • Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points during the 2022-23 season, 0.1 less than Thursday's over/under.
  • White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).
  • White averages 3.9 assists, 1.4 more than his over/under for Thursday.
  • White, at 1.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
17.5 (-111) 8.5 (-143) 2.5 (-182)
  • The 20.4 points Adebayo scores per game are 2.9 more than his prop total on Thursday.
  • Adebayo averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 8.5).
  • Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Thursday's over/under.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-105) 7.5 (+105) 5.5 (-143) 0.5 (-182)
  • Jimmy Butler's 22.9 points per game average is 5.6 less than Thursday's over/under.
  • Butler has grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (7.5).
  • Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Butler has knocked down 0.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

