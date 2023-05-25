Celtics vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 8.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The over/under is 214.5 for the matchup.
Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-8.5
|214.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 214.5 points 65 times.
- Boston's contests this year have an average point total of 229.4, 14.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
- Boston has been the favorite in 73 games this season and won 52 (71.2%) of those contests.
- Boston has a record of 26-11, a 70.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 75% chance to win.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|65
|79.3%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
|Heat
|52
|63.4%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.
- The Celtics have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
- Boston has done a better job covering the spread in home games (23-18-0) than it has in road games (22-19-0).
- The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
- Boston has a 40-21 record against the spread and a 49-12 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|15-16
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|1-1
|41-41
Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.