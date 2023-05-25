The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, square off versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 116-99 win over the Heat (his last action) Brown produced 17 points, four assists and two steals.

In this article we will dive into Brown's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 26.6 20.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 5.4 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.6 PRA 32.5 37 29.4 PR 28.5 33.5 25.8 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylen Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat

Brown has taken 20.6 shots per game this season and made 10.1 per game, which account for 19.0% and 19.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.4 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the NBA.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 37 17 4 4 1 0 2 5/21/2023 28 12 6 2 0 0 0 5/19/2023 38 16 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 39 22 9 5 1 0 0 12/2/2022 46 37 14 5 5 0 0 11/30/2022 28 26 7 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 34 28 4 3 2 2 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.