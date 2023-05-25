In one of the two exciting matchups on the WNBA schedule today, the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury take the court at Footprint Center.

Today's WNBA Games

The Phoenix Mercury play host to the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx look to pull off an away win at the Mercury on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 0-2

0-2 MIN Record: 0-2

0-2 PHO Stats: 70.0 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (11th)

70.0 PPG (10th in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (11th) MIN Stats: 71.5 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 80.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (22.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.5 APG)

Brittney Griner (22.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.5 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (18.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -3

-3 PHO Odds to Win: -151

-151 MIN Odds to Win: +126

+126 Total: 161 points

The Los Angeles Sparks play host to the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces look to pull off an away win at the Sparks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAS Record: 1-0

1-0 LVA Record: 1-0

1-0 LAS Stats: 94.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 71.0 Opp. PPG (third)

94.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 71.0 Opp. PPG (third) LVA Stats: 105.0 PPG (first in WNBA), 64.0 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (17.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Nneka Ogwumike (17.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.0 APG) LVA Key Player: Kelsey Plum (23.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -13.5

-13.5 LVA Odds to Win: -1123

-1123 LAS Odds to Win: +683

+683 Total: 170.5 points

