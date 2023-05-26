The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.455) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 39th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 35 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (10.6%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

Verdugo has driven home a run in 14 games this year (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 30 of 47 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .359 AVG .250 .432 OBP .320 .603 SLG .382 10 XBH 7 4 HR 1 12 RBI 6 10/8 K/BB 10/6 2 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 22 21 (84.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (54.5%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings