Want to learn how to watch or live stream college softball on Friday, May 26? We've got you covered.

College Softball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch Stanford at Duke Softball

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Clemson at Oklahoma Softball

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Texas at Tennessee Softball

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Oklahoma State vs Oregon Softball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Florida State vs Georgia Softball

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Northwestern at Alabama Softball

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Louisiana at Washington Softball

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch San Diego State at Utah Softball

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Every team's path to the Women's College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from May 18-21, followed by Super Regionals from May 25-28, and concludes with the Women's College World Series from June 1-9, taking place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.