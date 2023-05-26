On Friday, Jarren Duran (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .300 with 13 doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

In 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%) Duran has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (32.4%).

He has hit a home run in three games this year (8.8%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

Duran has had an RBI in 12 games this season (35.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 11 times this season (32.4%), including four games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .421 AVG .325 .467 OBP .372 .737 SLG .475 10 XBH 4 1 HR 1 8 RBI 6 9/4 K/BB 13/2 3 SB 3 Home Away 17 GP 17 14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

