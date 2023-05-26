Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jarren Duran (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .300 with 13 doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- In 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%) Duran has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (32.4%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (8.8%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Duran has had an RBI in 12 games this season (35.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (32.4%), including four games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.421
|AVG
|.325
|.467
|OBP
|.372
|.737
|SLG
|.475
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|9/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|14 (82.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (47.1%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 7.65, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .291 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.