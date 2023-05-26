The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.450 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (48) this season while batting .249 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 144th and he is 26th in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 61.2% of his 49 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.6% of them.

He has homered in 22.4% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has an RBI in 24 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 42.9% of his games this season (21 of 49), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .265 AVG .226 .315 OBP .286 .518 SLG .565 11 XBH 9 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 14/6 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 23 18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings