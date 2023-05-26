Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.450 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Read More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (48) this season while batting .249 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 144th and he is 26th in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 61.2% of his 49 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.6% of them.
- He has homered in 22.4% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Devers has an RBI in 24 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this season (21 of 49), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.265
|AVG
|.226
|.315
|OBP
|.286
|.518
|SLG
|.565
|11
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|14/6
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|18 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (26.1%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (43.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 7.65 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
