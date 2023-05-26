Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 26
Friday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-21) and Boston Red Sox (26-24) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on May 26.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Chris Sale (4-2) to the mound, while Brandon Pfaadt (0-1) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 10 (55.6%) of those contests.
- Boston has a record of 1-3 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- Boston has scored 262 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|@ Padres
|W 4-2
|Chris Sale vs Joe Musgrove
|May 21
|@ Padres
|L 7-0
|Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha
|May 22
|@ Angels
|L 2-1
|Tanner Houck vs Jaime Barria
|May 23
|@ Angels
|L 4-0
|Brayan Bello vs Griffin Canning
|May 24
|@ Angels
|L 7-3
|James Paxton vs Tyler Anderson
|May 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Chris Sale vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Merrill Kelly
|May 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Merrill Kelly
|May 30
|Reds
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ben Lively
|May 31
|Reds
|-
|James Paxton vs Luke Weaver
|June 1
|Reds
|-
|Chris Sale vs Hunter Greene
