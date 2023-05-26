Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (26-24) will visit Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-21) at Chase Field on Friday, May 26, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +125. The total for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Diamondbacks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (-150) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Rafael Devers get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 18 times and won 10, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 1-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (25% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (58.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win eight times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+105) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+150)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 5th Win AL East +2500 - 5th

