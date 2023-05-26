Sportsbooks have listed player props for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and others when the Boston Red Sox visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Sale Stats

Chris Sale (4-2) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 10th start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Sale will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 34-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.01), 35th in WHIP (1.172), and sixth in K/9 (11.1).

Sale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres May. 20 7.0 3 2 2 8 1 vs. Cardinals May. 13 8.0 3 1 1 9 1 at Phillies May. 5 6.0 7 3 3 10 1 vs. Guardians Apr. 30 6.1 3 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Apr. 24 5.0 9 5 5 0 1

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 48 hits with 12 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 44 RBI.

He's slashed .249/.290/.513 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Angels May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Angels May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Padres May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Gurriel Stats

Gurriel has 53 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 13 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .317/.372/.557 so far this season.

Gurriel hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with five doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies May. 22 4-for-4 1 1 2 8 0 at Pirates May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has 47 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 22 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He has a .292/.385/.522 slash line so far this season.

Carroll has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Phillies May. 23 3-for-4 0 0 1 5 0 at Phillies May. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 21 1-for-2 3 1 1 4 2 at Pirates May. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 1

