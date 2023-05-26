Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Rob Refsnyder (.531 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 122 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is hitting .288 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- Refsnyder has recorded a hit in 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%), including six multi-hit games (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In 42.3% of his games this season, Refsnyder has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.233
|AVG
|.214
|.343
|OBP
|.333
|.267
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|8/5
|K/BB
|10/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (53.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (59 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 7.65, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .291 against him.
