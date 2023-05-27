The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-2.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 2.5)

Heat (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (210)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% less often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 8-10 against the spread compared to the 33-32-2 ATS record Boston racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents don't do it as often (48.8% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better record than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Everything is clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and giving up 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per game.

The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by sinking 16 treys per game (second-best).

So far this year, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48% from three-point land (38% of the team's baskets).

