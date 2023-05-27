In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-2.5) 210 -140 +120 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-2.5) 209.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-2.5) 209.5 -141 +120 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-2.5) 210.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 17.4 more than this game's total.
  • These teams allow 221.2 points per game combined, 11.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
  • Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
  • Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 30.5 -115 30.1
Jaylen Brown 22.5 -125 26.6
Marcus Smart 13.5 -105 11.5
Derrick White 13.5 -125 12.4
Grant Williams 7.5 +100 8.1

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals
Celtics +290 +115
Heat +550 -134

