In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

These two teams score 227.4 points per game combined, 17.4 more than this game's total.

These teams allow 221.2 points per game combined, 11.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Boston has put together a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.

Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 30.5 -115 30.1 Jaylen Brown 22.5 -125 26.6 Marcus Smart 13.5 -105 11.5 Derrick White 13.5 -125 12.4 Grant Williams 7.5 +100 8.1

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jaylen Brown or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Celtics +290 +115 Heat +550 -134

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.