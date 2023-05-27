In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 33-3 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics post 120.5 points per game at home, compared to 115.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Boston is allowing 110.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 112.4.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics have performed better at home this season, sinking 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Celtics Injuries