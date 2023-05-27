The Boston Celtics are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-2. The point total is 209.5 for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -3.5 209.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have gone over 209.5 combined points in 68 of 82 games this season.

Boston's matchups this year have an average point total of 229.4, 19.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 42-17, a 71.2% win rate, when it's favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 68 82.9% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 5-5 over their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total six times.

When playing at home, Boston owns a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (22-19-0).

The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When Boston scores more than 109.8 points, it is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 30-32 43-39 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

